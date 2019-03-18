RECOGNIZE THEM? WPD seeks suspected credit card thieves

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Police Department is asked for the public’s help to identify two individuals suspected of using stolen credit cards in Brunswick County.
According to a tweet from the WPD, the suspects allegedly broke into a car parked at the YMCA on March 1 and used credits cards stolen from the vehicle to make purchases in Leland.
If you have any information, please contact the Wilmington Police Department at 343-3609 or send an anonymous tip to Text-A-Tip by texting “CRIMES” (274637) and starting the text with “Tip708.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.