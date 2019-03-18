Portal City showcases local artists and promotes giving back

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A new company, only two months in the making, is supporting local art of all kind.
Portal City, on Shipyard Blvd, hosted an art vendors event today.
Local painters, music artists, and abstracts promoted their work to showcase what they’ve put their efforts towards.
Owner Alex Lohr said he wants to be able to give back to the community in a creative way.
“We want to be able to spread the vibe that you can do what you want to do and you can give something back at the same time," Lohr said. "And I feel like that’s a great cycle of happiness right there.”
The business says they want to continue growing and support young artists and make sure they never stop giving back.
