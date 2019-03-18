Middle school students get inside look of UNCW’s Simulation Learning Center

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - A group of seventh graders from Noble Middle School toured the Simulation Learning Center and Nursing School at UNCW Monday, as part of Students@Work Week.
Governor Roy Cooper is encouraging students to work with local employers this week to try out future careers.
During this eight-day career awareness blitz, at least 160 employers from across the state will open their doors, link-in virtually, or send representatives to schools to provide more than 29,000 middle school students with exposure to jobs and industries.
“Real-world experiences like visits to worksites and guest speakers at schools help students uncover jobs they may not have even known exist,” Cooper said. "We’re working to make North Carolina job ready, and opportunities like Students@Work are a critical first step for students towards a successful career pathway.”
The Noble Middle School Students were given an inside look of the tools used at UNCW to train upcoming nurses. The center has life-like robotic patients that come to life with the push of a button. Some of the mannequins in the lab even give birth.
UNCW uses the simulation center in an effort to create a realistic environment and powerful learning experience for each student.
