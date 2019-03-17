‘Mama June’ arrested for suspicion of drug possession at Alabama gas station

(WLBT) - June Shannon, also knows as “Mama June,” has been arrested for suspicion of drug possession at an Alabama gas station.
According to Fox News, the “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” star was arrested for suspicion of felony possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Shannon’s boyfriend, Geno Doak, was arrested the same night for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia and domestic violence.
According to reports, Doak has past charges including theft, burglary and criminal damage to property.
Shannon and Doak have been dating for three years.
Shannon is best known for starring in “Here Comes Honey Boo Boo” alongside her daughter Alana Thompson. She has also made appearances in “Toddlers and Tiaras” and “Dumb and Dumber To.”
She is currently involved in the show “Mama June: From Not to Hot” which premiered its third season this weekend on We TV.
Copyright 2019 WLBT. All rights reserved.