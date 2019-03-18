Local artists featured at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher

KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) - Three local artists are being featured at the Aquarium at Fort Fisher’s Spadefish Gallery. All three put their spin on showcasing their views on aquatic life and our coastline.
Ryan Waddell uses his iPhone to take pictures of the coastline and his Pleasure Island home.
“This is life for me. It’s something that I am passionate about and it makes me happy to do something I’m good at,” says Waddell.
Waddell shows his love for the area and likes to convey that love for all of his shots.
Jessie Robertson took her love for frogs and brought them to life in her art.
She creates paintings, ceramics and sculpture. Robertson also wants convey through her artwork that frogs are her passion, and that some species are threatened.
“When I found out that frogs were dying out I thought, why can’t I help with that?” says Robertson, “I think the biggest issue is that a lot of people just don’t know about this.”
The third artist, Kelsey Kinnett, uses recycled and eco-friendly resources to create her art. Kinnett likes to use fun, bright colors in her pieces to portray different aquatic scenes and animals.
She sometimes will make pieces featuring items she finds on the side of the road like cigarette butts and other trash.
“They are all beautiful pieces, but they can have a deeper meaning about realizing that what we do affects our environment,” says Kinnett.
Her goal is to encourage people to talk about endangered species by sharing the beauty of the animals through her artwork.
All of the artwork displayed in the gallery is for sale.
