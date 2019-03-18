Leland supporting Cape Fear Crossing route that spares Brunswick Forest, puts other neighborhoods at risk

“Many of us in the Stoney Creek Plantation, myself included, are still in the process of recovering from Hurricane Florence,” Johnson wrote, imploring council not to support a plan for the Cape Fear Crossing that could displace them again. “[We] are not advocating the other proposed routes, we disagree with all of them… There is clearly plenty of land to the south that has yet to be built on…. It’s time to come up with alternative routes that don’t impose on homeowners; regardless of class or wealth.”