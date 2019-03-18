Leaders to discuss bringing hundreds of jobs to Columbus County

COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Hundreds of jobs could be coming to Columbus County.
On Monday night, county leaders will talk about a plan that would bring up to 300 jobs to communities across the county.
It’s part of the Economic Development Job Creation Plan for Distressed Communities. Economic Development Director Gary Lanier has been working with state Department of Commerce leaders for months, and he said the goal is to bring jobs to seven communities in the county.
Those communities include Bolton, Chadbourn, Delco, Fair Bluff, Tabor City, Whiteville and Lake Waccamaw. The jobs range from working at a brewery in downtown Whiteville to a call center in Fair Bluff.
Lanier hopes to renovate and purchase buildings in these communities for companies to move in. He said that could cost up to $9 million, and hopes to apply for grants to help pay for things.
According to Lanier, some projects are in the works, and the county is talking to other companies. Projects in some parts of the county are still in the beginning phases.
County commissioners will also talk about a drainage committee at Monday’s meeting. Whiteville City Manager Darren Currie will ask commissioners to form a drainage committee that would address alternative ways to deal with drainage issues in the city, a problem city leaders have faced for a while.
Currie said small pipes and outdated drainage systems have been a part of the problem. In Currie’s presentation, he will site studies on flooding in the area dating back to the 1970s through 2017. Some of the studies found that over time as Whiteville develops, low lying areas are attractive for development because it’s closer to the business district.
Development, though, has affected the city’s ability to naturally absorb and drain water.
Currie is suggesting either a city-wide or county-wide committee.
WECT’s Kailey Tracy will provide updates later Monday night from the meeting.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.