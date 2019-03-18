Kure Beach woman makes St. Patrick’s Day signs for Whitestocking road

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - Pamela O’Quinn set out to help the neighbors in Whitestocking in October by making holiday signs requesting help after being flooded out by Hurricane Florence. She’s made signs for Christmas, Valentine’s Day and now St. Patrick’s Day.
The sign says “May your troubles be less, your blessings be more, and nothing but happiness come through your door. Looking for volunteers to build houses on Whitestocking road so the happiness can come through your door.”
“When I got back from the hurricane, I tried to volunteer for other groups, but everybody was kind of like overwhelmed, nobody would ever call me back," O’Quinn said, "I said, ‘I gotta do something,’ and my neighbor said, ‘you can’t help the world, just help one person.’ So I started making signs.”
While the signs are a small act of kindness, they’ve gone a long way for the neighbors. Latrelia Moore lives on Whitestocking, but said there hasn’t been much progress of rebuilding. Moore was also declined by the NC STEP program because her house damage is so extensive.
“We have nothing, we’re still completely gutted out, it’s just a shell,” Moore said.
She describes the lack of help as “depressing”.
O’Quinn sees the desperate need for help and doesn’t plan on ending the holiday signs until they get the help they need.
