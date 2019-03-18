Get ideas for your home and garden at the Coastal Living Show

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Woman’s Club is sponsoring the 40th annual Coastal Living Show on Sat., March 23rd from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. at the Wilmington Convention Center.
Money raised is returned to the Lower Cape Fear Community through grants to area non-profits that work to improve the lives of women and children. So far, the event has given out $600,000 worth of grants in the community.
Author Kristy Woodson Harvey, whose novels are set in the Coastal South, will be a special guest at the event. She will discuss her books and the southern home decorating blog she runs with her mother.
A variety of exhibitors will showcase their products and services to enhance the individual, home, office and garden in preparation for spring and summer.
To learn more about the club and the event, click here.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.