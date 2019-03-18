First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool start to spring midweek ahead of warming trend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Monday! Hope you and yours had a nice St. Patrick’s Day weekend! The week ahead features the start of astronomical spring with the vernal equinox at Wednesday, March 20 at 5:58 p.m. local time. As you check out your First Alert Forecast for this transitional week, please note the following highlights...
- Cool afternoons, chilly nights... for most of the upcoming week afternoon highs and overnight lows will mainly be at or just below normal.
- Bundle up at the bus stop... early morning temperatures may feature some frosty 30s and chilly 40s. However, odds for a stray shower will be low.
- Odds for showers... enjoy plenty of dry time over the next several days. The best chance for passing showers will be midweek as a coastal low sweeps by.
- Gaining daylight... days have more than 12 hours of daylight now: Monday’s sunset is 7:21 p.m., Tuesday’s sunrise is 7:17 a.m. and sunset is 7:22 p.m.
