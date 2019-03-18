First Alert Forecast: astronomical winter to finish coolly

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Hello! Hope you and yours had a nice St. Patrick's Day weekend! The week ahead features the start of astronomical spring with the vernal equinox at Wednesday, March 20 at 5:58 p.m. local time. As you check out your First Alert Forecast for this transitional week, please note the following highlights...
Cool days: At or below-average daily high temperatures in the 50s and 60s should rule the week.
Nippy daybreak temperatures: Early week nights and dawns will have some frosty-cold 30s mixing with 40s.
Mostly dry: A coast-scraping storm system will briefly and modestly enhance rain odds midweek.
Days have more than 12 hours of daylight now: Monday’s sunrise is 7:18 a.m. and sunset is 7:22 p.m.
Customize your forecast: Tap your WECT Weather App from your location for tailored numbers for you!
