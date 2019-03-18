City to look at alternates on North Waterfront Park project

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - City staff is awaiting permits so it can put Wilmington’s North Waterfront Park project out for bid.
City council members got an update on the much-anticipated project Monday from Director of Community Services Amy Beatty.
“We have received the bid package and are reviewing that,” Beatty said. “I will caution you that don’t have our permits yet. So when our construction manager advertises for bid will depend on when the city gets those permits in hand. We are meeting this week to get that schedule.”
The city anticipates saving about a $5 million on previous cost estimates after an analysis, Beatty said. LiveNation also has pledged another $2 million toward construction costs on top of a previous $2 million commitment.
A corporate sponsorship naming program also has raised about $610,000 in verbal commitment.
But the city currently is still looking at about a $1.7 million budget shortfall on the park.
Beatty told council members that when the project goes out for bid, there will be a base bid and well as a package of alternates, which will allow council to then pick and choose what fits the city’s budget.
Among the features that will be put out for alternate bids are wood detailing on stage, permanent light towers for the stage, a seat wall, an interactive water feature. artificial turf in play area, and a floating dock.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.