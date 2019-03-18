CFPUA is experiencing issues with electronic payments

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Residents trying to pay a water or sewer bill with Cape Fear Public Utility Authority may need to wait as the utility company is having technical problems with processing credit card and other electronic payments.
According to CFPUA, the issue is impacting payments made online, through the interactive phone service and at CFPUA offices.
Payments by check or in cash are unaffected.
Staff members are working with credit card processors to restore service.
