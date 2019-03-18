Cape Fear men down Arizona Western in national tournament

HUTCHINSON KS (WECT) - The No. 17 Cape Fear Community College men’s basketball team beat No. 16 Arizona Western, 104-90, on Monday in the first round of the National Junior College Athletic Association Division I tournament.
JJ Miles led CFCC (26-5) with 28 points and eight rebounds.
Donte Tatum, Quate McKinzie, and Demetric Horton each scored 17 points for the Sea Devils, who got 12 points from Jalen Cameron.
Alfonso Plummer scored 26 points for Arizona Western (25-8).
CFCC will face No. 1 Northwest Florida State on Tuesday at 3 p.m. EDT in the second round.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.