Williamson, No. 5 Duke beat No. 12 FSU 73-63 for ACC title

FSU: The Seminoles had been rolling since a 1-4 ACC start in January, winning 14 of 15 games with the only loss coming at third-ranked North Carolina. And they controlled most of the game against the Cavaliers, shooting nearly 57 percent to tear through Virginia's stout defense. But by Saturday, they managed to stay right with Duke for a half before fading as the Blue Devils made their title-clinching move. FSU made just 8 of 32 shots (25 percent) after halftime as Duke's defensive pressure caused problems, while the Seminoles' defense had trouble getting its own stops as Duke got out in transition more.