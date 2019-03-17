Weiss extends hitting streak to 11 in 10-8 loss on the road

March 16, 2019 at 9:28 PM EST - Updated March 16 at 9:28 PM
UNCW Seahawks Logo
UNCW Seahawks Logo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. – Cole Weiss notched 2 hits and scored a run to extend his hitting streak to 11-games as the Seahawks lose an early lead on Saturday at Memphis.

Kep Brown led four Seahawks with two-hit games including his third home run of the season and four RBI’s.

Blake Morgan took the loss out of the bullpen after he surrendered three runs over two innings of work.

The Seahawks fall to 11-9 and are 1-2 on the road.

They will finish the series on Sunday, first pitch is set for noon CST.

Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.