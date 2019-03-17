UNCW softball splits Saturday double-header

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -UNCW combined their strong bats with a solid pitching performance from senior Haley Lenderman to earn a split of its two games at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.
The Seahawks dropped their first game to Eastern Kentucky, 6-2 before shutting out Youngstown State, 3-0.
Four different Seahawks collected two-hits in the doubleheader, including freshman Janel Gamache and junior Dominique Travers, who each hit a home run.
Lenderman, meanwhile, posted her second solo shutout of the season against Youngstown State after scattering six hits in a complete-game effort with four strikeouts.
UNCW will finish out the series on Sunday against Youngstown State, first pitch is set for 12:30 p.m..
