FOR SUNDAY*** First Alert Forecast: dry St. Patrick’s Day, seasonably cool end to Winter

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Sunday to you and Happy St Patrick’s Day! May the luck O’ the Irish be with you! After a chilly start in the 40s this morning, cool Canadian high pressure will limit temperature growth to the upper 50s and low 60s by afternoon. Expect more sun intervals Today compared to yesterday.
For the week ahead: Expect temperatures to bounce around the lower and middle 60s during the day and 30s and 40s at night. A few nights, closer to mid-week could yield some frost, so hold off on putting those sensitive plants in the ground just a bit longer.
Rain chances will be absent if not low for much of next week, with the highest rain odds coming middle and late week with a possible coastal system. Spring officially arrives at 5:58 PM Wednesday March 20.
Enjoy your weekend, and thanks for trusting your First Alert Forecast online, on television, and on your WECT Weather App!
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.