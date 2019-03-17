Summit allows youth to speak up for justice

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Wilmington’s Residential Adolescent Achievement Place (WRAAP) held an “Are You Listening?” youth summit Saturday at Freedom Way Ministry’s. Youth ambassadors from Bladen, Columbus, and Pender Counties came to speak about hot topics they would like to see changed in their communities.
Anthony Regg was one of the youth ambassadors. He wants to see less bullying in school and more freedom to be himself.
“At my school, there is definitely like the bullying aspect of things, a lot in school and on the bus and everything. People will dog you, they’ll hound you for your wrong doings, not having the right clothes and not being up to their standards when everybody comes from different backgrounds,” Regg said.
He was among 10 kids that spoke out on topics regarding bullying, careers, and other community concerns.
