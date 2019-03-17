St. Patrick’s Day weekend parade draws large crowd in Downtown Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Front Street played host to the St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday. This year’s events were just a little different, because there was no festival after the parade like recent years.
Friends and families lined the streets wearing green, ready to see what this year’s lineup had in store and also to catch as much candy as possible.
Some of the participants were Wilmington Mayor Bill Saffo, Ms. Blueberry, and multiple dance troops who put on performances in specific areas.
Sunday, March 17 is the official date of St. Patrick’s Day.
