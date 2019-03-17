MISSING: Search continues for Holden Beach woman by land, air, and water

HOLDEN BEACH, NC (WECT) - Multiple departments are searching by land, air, and water for a woman from Holden Beach who has been missing since Friday morning.
Judy Brown Brock, 71, has short brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′ 2″, and weighs 155 pounds.
“Mrs. Brock was last seen at her residence on Friday morning, and no one has had contact with her since then,” Captain J. Dixon with the Holden Beach Police Department told WECT.
Judy Brock was first reported missing Friday evening, and Dixon said crews have been working diligently to find her since then.
A Sliver Alert was issued for Brock Saturday afternoon, indicating Brock was last seen on Greensboro Street in Holden Beach. The Silver Alert said Brock is believed to suffer from dementia or another form of cognitive impairment.
Searches are ongoing in Holden Beach by land, water, and air by crews from the Holden Beach Police Department, Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office, Tri-Beach Fire Department, Brunswick Search and Rescue, and NC Marine Patrol, according to Dixon.
If you have seen her or have any information, contact Detective John Duncan at the Holden Beach Police Department at 910-842-6707 or call 911.
A Facebook post by the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office has been shared about 7,000 times, and the community has shared an outpouring of support online.
