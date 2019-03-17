Links Inc. holds empowerment brunch lifting women up

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - On “The Day of the Girl Child”, Links Inc. held their women’s empowerment brunch.
Notable speakers were N.C. Supreme Court Justice Anita Earls as well as Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin, who is from Winston-Salem.
Links inc. is a non-profit group that gives education scholarships to girls. They do community service to sustain and ensure the economic survival of the African-American community.
Select girls from schools such as GLOW academy were invited to the event to hear words of encouragement from the two role models.
“Just continue to go, because we all are going to be told ‘No.’ We’re all going to have trials and tribulations," Nia Franklin said. "Just keep God first, that’s what I do, and also make sure you’re continuing to just never give up.”
NC Supreme Court Justice Earls spoke about her back story and why it is important to not give up and continue to make strides for success.
Earls said that her fight for equality and racial justice started when her brother was murdered, and the police didn’t do anything about it.
The event ended with a three-category fashion show that highlighted the brunch. People said they left feeling encouraged, empowered and ready to make a difference.
