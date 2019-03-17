First responders battle it out in a game of hockey for charity

OGDEN, NC (WECT) - The Wilmington Fire Department and Wilmington Police Department battled it out on the ice for the 7th annual Gun’s and Hoses hockey event. Wilmington Ice House was a mad house during the charity game as friends and family filled the arena.
The firefighters ended up winning the game 7-2.
All proceeds went to The Miracle League which benefits youth, adults, and veterans with disabilities obtain sporting event opportunities.
The fire department has lost the past two years but Allen Lewis said this year they’re going to win it.
“Hopefully the police can lose it for us this year, and we can pull out a win," Lewis said, “I know we’re prepared enough.”
Both teams have several players that already play on hockey regularly. Corporal Peter Schwarz with the police department played throughout his childhood.
“I grew up playing in New England, I came down here and started the UNCW hockey team years ago," Corporal Schwarz said.
Lewis has some experience on his side too. He grew up playing hockey in the northeast at a pond near his home. He loves the game because it’s energetic, fun, and fast-paced.
But once Saturday’s game started, players put on their game faces. A friendly game turned into a win for the fire department, breaking their two year losing streak.
