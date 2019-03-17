First Alert Forecast: dry and chilly start for Spring

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy St. Patrick’s Day! Hopefully you enjoyed you’re dry, yet chilly weekend!
It was mostly cloudy for much of the the weekend, however we will start to see clearing through the evening and overnight hours. Those clearing skies carry over into your Monday, and for the majority of the upcoming week ahead!
Despite the sunshine though, we will continue to see some chilly temperatures through the beginning of the week and for the first day of spring, which is Wednesday. Low temperatures will take a dip into the mid to upper 30s in some backyards to start the week. So be sure to cover sensitive plants! Good news is toward the end of the week we will start to feel those warmer, spring-like temperatures.
A coastal system brings us a slight chance of possibly a light shower closer to the coastal communities on Thursday. However for the most part we will remain dry for the entire 7 day forecast! You can check that out below for the Wilmington area, however if you are located inland or toward the coast you can find your specific forecast on your First Alert Weather App!
