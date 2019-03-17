American Legion celebrates 100 years

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - American Legion celebrated its 100th birthday on Saturday.
It was a two park event with the first part in the morning. Local leaders spoke at Hugh MacRae Park in recognition of the work American Legion Post 10 has done throughout the years.
The second event was for supporters of the Post. It was a BBQ style event.
Games, raffles and food were given out while replica war uniforms were put on display.
A proud member of Post 10 said that he’s more than proud of the community service they have done.
“Its very rewarding when you work with this kids and young adults and its a continuous thing," said the member.
The post said it’s a collaborative effort to do all of the work they have. It is non-stop and they will continue to grow and support as much as they can.
