Yard sales March 16

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -
New Hanover County
6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.
323 N. Colony Circle, Wilmington
Multiple families have donated to this yard sale. I have kitchen gadgets, dishes, bar ware, furniture, electronics, small flat screen TVs, badminton set, knick knacks and so much more. All sales benefit ECHO Haiti.
8 a.m. - 12 p.m.
1896 Oak Harbour Drive, Ocean Isle Beach
Entire house & lawn equipment
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
4018 Glen Arbor Drive Wilmington
Man Cave and MORE !! Jeep CJ 7 with hard and soft tops - does not start so needs engine work. Dressers, end tables, desk / chair, great computer chair, futon, lamps, china hutch, table / 3 chair set, picnic table and matching bench, wicker chairs, charcoal grill, work vac, kitchen items / small appliances, clothes, wii, steamer trunks, toys, coolers, heathers, exercise equipment, treadmill, electronics, Craftsman ZTS 7500 zero turn mower, Weed Eater lawn mower, Troy Bilt 4 cycle edger, Honda engine power washer, 1978 Jeep CJ7, 5 hp 20 gal compressor, hand, power and yard tools, wheel barrel, ladders, GREAT work bench, arc welder, bench grinder, drill press, table saw, Craftsman tool chest and MUCH MORE !!
Brunswick County
8 a.m. - 2 p.m.
279 Riverside Drive, Supply
Household items, glassware, everything you would need for a kitchen including small appliances, bedding, craft items, beach chairs and plenty more!
Planning a yard sale? Click here to send your details now. Or email yardsales@wect.com
Having a yard sale today? Click here to add your details to today’s yard sales post on the WECT Facebook page.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.