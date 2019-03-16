Yard sales March 16

Today's yard sales (Source: WALB)
By Kim Ratcliff | March 16, 2019 at 4:00 AM EST - Updated March 15 at 8:12 AM

New Hanover County

6:30 a.m. - 1 p.m.

323 N. Colony Circle, Wilmington

Multiple families have donated to this yard sale. I have kitchen gadgets, dishes, bar ware, furniture, electronics, small flat screen TVs, badminton set, knick knacks and so much more. All sales benefit ECHO Haiti.

8 a.m. - 12 p.m.

1896 Oak Harbour Drive, Ocean Isle Beach

Entire house & lawn equipment

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

4018 Glen Arbor Drive Wilmington

Man Cave and MORE !! Jeep CJ 7 with hard and soft tops - does not start so needs engine work. Dressers, end tables, desk / chair, great computer chair, futon, lamps, china hutch, table / 3 chair set, picnic table and matching bench, wicker chairs, charcoal grill, work vac, kitchen items / small appliances, clothes, wii, steamer trunks, toys, coolers, heathers, exercise equipment, treadmill, electronics, Craftsman ZTS 7500 zero turn mower, Weed Eater lawn mower, Troy Bilt 4 cycle edger, Honda engine power washer, 1978 Jeep CJ7, 5 hp 20 gal compressor, hand, power and yard tools, wheel barrel, ladders, GREAT work bench, arc welder, bench grinder, drill press, table saw, Craftsman tool chest and MUCH MORE !!

Brunswick County

8 a.m. - 2 p.m.

279 Riverside Drive, Supply

Household items, glassware, everything you would need for a kitchen including small appliances, bedding, craft items, beach chairs and plenty more!

