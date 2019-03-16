Wilmington police arrest two men accused of robbing a family and a couple

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Two men were arrested after witnesses told police they robbed a family and a couple on Friday night in Wilmington.
The Wilmington Police Department charged Glenn Harry Bowen, 28, and Robert James Sansbury, 27, with armed robbery, breaking and entering, and assault, according to a news release.
“Witnesses say the men robbed a homeless family at the AmeriStay Inn on Market Street and then robbed a couple in the parking lot of the Golden Corral on New Centre Drive just before 7 p.m. (Saturday),” according to the Wilmington Police Department.
The AmeriStay Inn and the Golden Corral are less than a mile from each other.
One of the victims was cut on the hand during the confrontation at the Golden Corral, the news release said.
After getting a description of the suspect, police found them at an apartment complex off Emory Street and arrested them.
