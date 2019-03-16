Webb Simpson: Pro golfer talks faith, family and love for the coast (”1on1 with Jon Evans” podcast)

“One day somebody said something to me that hit home, that ‘Hey, I know a lot about the president, but I don’t know him’,” Webb said. “That was kind of my state as a so-called Christian. I knew a lot about the Faith and a lot about Jesus, but I didn’t actually know Him personally as my Lord and Savior. When I went to Wake, I dove into trying to figure out what it was I always said I believed. I would say my faith took off my senior year of college, where I felt like I really wanted to pursue a relationship with Jesus. Not just claim Christianity as my religion, but actually claim the relationship with Jesus. That’s kind of the base for me, for everything. It affects my family. It affects my work. It affects life every day. Senior year was kind of the turning point for me in faith.”