North Carolina lawmakers to propose bill that would allow beer, wine sales in public university stadiums

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Fans of legal age could soon enjoy an adult beverage while watching college sporting events in North Carolina.
Two state lawmakers plan to propose a bill next week that would allow the sale of beer and wine at sporting events inside stadiums and arenas at North Carolina’s public universities.
Rep. John Bell of Wayne County, a UNCW graduate, is working with Sen. Rick Gunn of Alamance County to propose the bill.
The news came with mixed reviews from UNCW fans attending a softball tournament on campus Friday.
"I am in support of it,” said Seahawk fan Steve Lenderman. “We just went to a few games at a few colleges in other states and they did it and it was great."
Ernest Mungo disagreed.
"I am against alcohol, period,” said Mungo. “Look at the devastation alcohol has caused in just the lifetime I have lived."
Wake Forest, a private university in Winston-Salem, has sold beer and wine at home football and basketball games since the start of the 2016-17 athletic season.
