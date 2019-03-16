Money box with cash stolen from Brunswick Co. library after break-in

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - An investigation is underway after someone broke into the The Southwest Brunswick Branch Library and stole a money box containing $120 in cash.
An incident report was filed with the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office on Friday at 8:40 a.m.
An unknown offender broke the library’s door lock and money drawer lock, according to the incident report.
A red money box containing $120 in cash was stolen.
The Southwest Brunswick Branch Library in Calabash is relatively new, opening less than seven months ago in August 2018.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office is now investigating this incident.
