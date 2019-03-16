MISSING: Silver Alert issued for Holden Beach woman with cognitive impairment

BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WECT) - A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 71-year-old woman named Judy Brown Brock, who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.
Brock was last seen in Holden Beach, NC at her house on Greensboro Street. Her direction of travel is unknown.
She has short brown hair, blue eyes, is 5′ 2″, and weighs 155 pounds.
The N.C. Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert for Brock at about 4 p.m. Saturday.
The Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office shared a Facebook post at 11 a.m. Saturday asking for the public’s help finding Brock.
Anyone with information about Judy Brown Brock should call the Holden Beach Police Department at 910-842-6707 or 911 .
