Investigation launched after Pender County man accuses officers of assaulting him during arrest

PENDER COUNTY, NC (WECT) - The State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) is investigating after a man accused officers of assaulting him during an arrest, according to a news release from the Pender County Sheriff’s Office.
Wayne Corbett, a 59-year old Atkinson resident, was stopped by officers because of a vehicle registration violation on March 14 just after 11 p.m.
“During the traffic stop, Corbett attempted to elude officers and fled on foot. While attempting to apprehend Corbett, he physically resisted and assaulted two officers,” according to the sheriff’s office news release. “Corbett was taken into custody and EMS was requested and responded.”
EMS transported Corbett to Pender Memorial Hospital for medical treatment. He was then booked into the Pender County Jail.
Corbett was placed under an $85,000.00 secured bond for the following charges:
- Possession with intent to manufacture, sell, deliver cocaine
- Manufacture cocaine
- Felony possession of cocaine
- Maintaining place for controlled substances
- Possess drug paraphernalia
- Simple possession of marijuana
- 2 counts Resisting, obstructing or delaying an officer
- 2 counts Assault on government official
- Fictitious, canceled or revoked registration plate
“While being booked into the jail, Corbett indicated his injuries were a result of officers assaulting him,” according to the sheriff’s office news release.
Sheriff Alan Cutler and District Attorney Ben David jointly requested an SBI investigation, the release said.
