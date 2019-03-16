‘I thought it was like a person’: Adult moose crashes into bedroom with sleeping toddler

BRECKENRIDGE, CO (KDVR/CNN) – An adult cow moose has been relocated after crashing into a Breckenridge, CO, home Friday morning.
Wildlife officials think the moose had been walking around outside the house in deep snow when it fell through a basement window.
The animal landed in a bedroom where a baby was sleeping.
Geneve Nguyen was on the phone when she heard the animal crash into the room. She saved her daughter Leo who was sleeping on a bed in the room.
“I just see this big figure and I hear lots of noise and I’m screaming a lot,” Nguyen said.
The room was trashed.
“I thought it was like a person for a second and then I thought it was a buffalo,” Nguyen said. “I’m not from here and so, I think of lots of snow and Yellowstone park, and I’m like, screaming, run out the door.”
The family quickly called police who called Colorado Parks and Wildlife to retrieve the moose.
"We're lucky I was in the right spot," Nguyen said.
CPW, Breckenridge police and the Red, White and Blue Fire Protection District were able to tranquilize the big girl, move her to a trailer and relocate her to Grand County, CO.
“She has little scratches here, and I nicked myself,” Nguyen said talking about her daughter who has a cut on her forehead.
And while the wound will heal, the story of how mom saved her from a moose will be the topic of dinner conversation for a lifetime.
“There’s bears, a long time ago there used to be cougar where I grew up, but not a moose,” Nguyen said.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommend homeowners put grates over below-grade window wells to prevent wildlife from falling inside.
