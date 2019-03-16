First Alert Forecast: seasonably cool St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Saturday: any lingering showers will wrap up this morning, making any morning activities a bit more pleasant. A jacket will help to complete the AM ensemble, and by afternoon, variable clouds and highs in the cooler 60s may afford you an opportunity to lose it. Northerly winds could gust in to the 20 mph range. Saturday evening will feature more of the same in terms of sky cover. Once heating of the day is gone, those northerly based winds will make it feel cooler than it is, so have the jacket ready to go once again. Lows will bottom out in the lower 40s with a few upper 30s mixing in. The benefit to the aforementioned wind will be a low risk of frost.