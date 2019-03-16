First Alert Forecast: Dry and cool for your holiday weekend

If you have any outdoor plans this weekend it’s looking like you will be skipping out on any chances of seeing rain. So you won’t need that rain jacket, but a jacket to keep you warm will be needed in the mornings. Low temperatures will range in the 30s to low 40s and highs will reach into the upper 50s to lower 60s during afternoon hours. Could also be seeing some frosty mornings so make sure to take care of your sensitive plants!