Accused Jayme Closs kidnapper calls reporter, says he loves 13-year-old victim

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/CNN) - Five months ago, 13-year-old Jayme Closs was kidnapped from her home in Barron, WI, after both her parents were killed.
On Friday, the 21-year-old man accused of committing the killings and subsequent kidnapping reached out to a reporter in Minneapolis.
Jennifer Mayerle of WCCO said she had written to Jake Patterson in jail, and asked him to call her.
But she admits she was still surprised, when she received the collect call from him on Friday.
Patterson wanted to talk about Jayme but knows he can't.
“I just love her,” Patterson said to Mayerle over the call.
Authorities caught up to Patterson minutes after Jayme escaped from his Gordon, WI, home in January.
Investigators said he admitted to killing Jayme's parents and kidnapping the 13-year-old.
Patterson told Mayerle why he confessed.
"But like, I just didn't wanna cause any more trouble, I guess," he said.
Investigators and the community searched for Jayme for 88 days.
During that time Patterson said he liked being around her.
“We were just watching TV, playing board games, talking about stuff,” he said. “We cooked a lot, everything we made was homemade.”
When asked if he regretted kidnapping the girl, Patterson said he did.
"Of course," he said.
But he would not elaborate on his other regrets.
Patterson faces two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, one count of kidnapping and one count of armed burglary.
His arraignment is set for March.
His attorneys say they do not know what plea he will enter yet.
Copyright 2019 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.