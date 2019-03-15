Wilmington students skip school for climate change strike

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Students skipped school and adults took an hour out of their day to rally for climate change in front of Thalian Hall in downtown Wilmington on Friday. Several people showed up with signs saying “Change or Die” and “There is no Planet B."
The group 350 Wilmington, a local chapter of the Global Climate Movement organization, hosted the rally, inviting speakers to voice their thoughts on the matter.
High school student Lillian Doll spoke at the rally saying now is the time to do change the direction of the dangers of climate change before it’s too late.
“We’re the last generation where the time is running out for us to do something, but also, when students go on strike and leave their schools, it generates a lot of attention and attention is what we need for this issue. People have been ignoring it for a very, very long time," Doll said.
Doll is so emotionally invested in climate change, she plans to study environmental science in college. But sitting and reading textbooks about how to change the environment isn’t going to cut it for her.
“I don’t plan on sitting back and just studying over those four years, I plan on being involved in a lot more of events like this because I think that, while studying and working hard is important, lobbying and making your voice heard is equally as important,” Doll said.
