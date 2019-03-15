Williamson has 29 points in return, No. 5 Duke rolls in ACCs

Williamson got off to a rousing start two minutes into the game when he stole a pass and drove the length of the floor before cocking his right hand back and throwing down a highlight-reel dunk that brought the crowd to its feet. He added three more soaring dunks in the first half - including one off an alley-oop pass from Barrett - and finished the first half with 21 points on 9-of-9 shooting and nine rebounds as Duke built a 34-28 lead.