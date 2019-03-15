Wallace man pleads guilty to shooting his uncle to death

WALLACE, NC (WECT) - A Wallace man will spend nearly three decades in prison after he admitted to fatally shooting his uncle in 2015.
Geovoney Xavier West on Friday entered a guilty plea to second degree murder and was sentenced to 23-28 years in prison for the crime.
On Oct., 4, 2015, Wallace police responded to a call about a shooting at 207 Raleigh Road in Wallace and when officers arrived, they found the body of Walter West who had been shot twice.
Investigators zeroed in on West’s nephew, Geovoney, who admitted that he was at the home at the time of the shooting. Geovoney West also had injuries that were consistent with evidence that investigators found at the crime scene and through statements from eyewitnesses.
Police also had an audio recording of West admitting to destroying evidence that could be used to connect him to the deadly shooting.
Geovoney West was taken into custody and charged with murder on Oct. 12, 2015.
During Friday’s sentencing, Geovoney West offered an apology to his uncle’s wife, Tamela West, and asked for forgiveness.
“The officers and investigators of the Wallace Police Department worked tirelessly to investigate and solve this case,” said Chief James Crayton in a news release. “I am proud of their efforts and I am thankful that this case has come to a close. Our prayers remain with the West family.”
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.