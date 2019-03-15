Wake N Bake approved for conditional use permit to serve alcohol

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WECT) - Wake N Bake Donuts wants to pair alcohol and donuts at its shop in Carolina Beach.
The town’s planning and zoning commission approved a conditional use permit Thursday night to allow alcohol sales at the establishment. The permit allows the shop to start hosting pairing events for adults in the evenings at its shop located at 1401 N. Lake Park Boulevard.
Shop owner Danny Tangredi says the store doesn’t want to compete with any bars, and plans to stay a donut shop.
“We intend to work with local breweries and distilleries to cross promote their products with a very specific pairing, and we intend on being able to provide this to our of site event customers as well,” Tangredi wrote in a summary of the plans for the conditional use permit. “For years now, we have been partnering with local breweries, restaurants, and bottle shops, providing specially crafted donuts for them to use at their locations and events. Now, Wake N Bake Donuts wishes to be able to provide these same great amazing creations at our events, in house, at our location.”
In order to meet approval, Wake N Bake had to meet the following criteria:
- That the use will not materially endanger the public health or safety if located where proposed and developed according to the plan as submitted and approved by issuance of the C.U.P.
- That the use meets all required conditions and specifications.
- That the use will not substantially injure the value of adjoining or abutting property, or that the use is a public necessity.
- That the location and character of the use if developed according to the plan as submitted and approved will be in harmony with the area in which it is to be located and in general conformity with the town Land Use Plan and policies.
