Wake N Bake approved for conditional use permit to serve alcohol

“We intend to work with local breweries and distilleries to cross promote their products with a very specific pairing, and we intend on being able to provide this to our of site event customers as well,” Tangredi wrote in a summary of the plans for the conditional use permit. “For years now, we have been partnering with local breweries, restaurants, and bottle shops, providing specially crafted donuts for them to use at their locations and events. Now, Wake N Bake Donuts wishes to be able to provide these same great amazing creations at our events, in house, at our location.”