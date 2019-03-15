UNCW women fall in CAA tournament opener

NEWARK, Del. (WECT) - Northeastern jumped out to a 10-point lead on UNCW in the first quarter, and the Huskies led for almost the entire game during a 75-64 victory in the Colonial Athletic Association women's basketball tournament.
Sixth-seed Northeastern (20-10) upset the third-seed Seahawks (18-12) behind a team-high 22 points from Jess Genco in the quarterfinal matchup.
UNCW's Ahyiona Vason scored a game- and career-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including a 5-of-8 effort from 3-point range. Lacey Suggs and Shrita Parker scored 13 and 11 points, respectively, for the Seahawks, and Parker led all players with seven rebounds and five assists.
Shannon Todd and Alexis Hill scored 16 points apiece for the Huskies, who enjoyed a 22-of-28 effort at the free throw line. UNCW only shot seven free throws, making four.
Northeastern faces No. 2 Drexel in a semifinal game at 4 p.m. Friday.
