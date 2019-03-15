WATCH: Trump to veto Congress’ measure rebuking border order

The 59-41 tally on Thursday, and the Senate's vote a day earlier to end U.S. involvement in the war in Yemen, promised to force Trump into the first vetoes of his presidency as he faces a now-divided Congress. The House is planning a vote to override the expected veto on the national emergency, which is likely to occur on March 26 following next week's recess. But it is unlikely that Congress will have the votes to override it.