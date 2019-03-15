Scouts show off skills at weekend event

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Scouts develop valuable skills, make friends and embark on a journey of endless adventures during their time in the organization.
Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts and Venture Scouts will show off some of what they’ve learned at an event this weekend.
The 2019 Coastal District Scout Show is Saturday, March 16 at be at Hugh MacRae Park. The show is from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
The public is invited to attend and learn more about scouting and all the benefits for young men and women.
Scoutmaster Steve Bilzi with Troop 239 said even though the Boy Scouts are now allowing girls to be a part of the program, none have applied yet. He’s hoping families bring their daughters to the event to encourage them to join.
