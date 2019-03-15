NC9 Special Election: Final list of candidates determined

RALEIGH, NC (WECT) - The stage is set for the new election in North Carolina’s 9th congressional district.
In total, 13 candidates have filed to run in the new election called by the North Carolina State Board of Elections last month.
Ten Republicans and one each from the Democratic, Libertarian and Green Party camps are now vying for the seat.
A Republican primary will take place on May 14, and if needed a run-off will be held on Sept. 10. If there is no need for a run-off, the general election will be held Sept. 10 rather than Nov. 5.
