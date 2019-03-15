NC Schools Superintendent visits Town Creek Elementary six months to the day after Florence hit

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - State Superintendent Mark Johnson was in Brunswick County on Friday to visit one of the schools hit hard by Hurricane Florence.
The roof at Town Creek Elementary caved in during the storm, and there was widespread damage to classrooms, not to mention the all too common issue of dealing with mold after so much water damage.
Led by Town Creek Principal Walker Cates, Johnson toured the school, seeing the damage firsthand and how much progress has been made since the hurricane hit.
During his visit, Johnson spoke with students and get their takes on how things have been coming along with the school. Most said almost everything seemed back to normal since Florence.
The superintendent handed out letters from other schools that served as words of encouragement for Town Creek students.
Johnson also handed out books that were donated from schools around the state. Each student lined up to make their selection of “Star Wars,” “Descendants 2” and a wide selection of other genres.
Cates said she was grateful for the visit, and felt it meant Town Creek was not forgotten and that there is support coming their way.
Copyright 2019 WECT. All rights reserved.