MS-13 members charged with murder of 16-year-old who was stabbed 100 times

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Police say five members of the MS-13 gang have been arrested after a 16-year-old’s body was dumped in Stafford.
Prince George County police said Jacsun Chicas was killed in his Maryland home and his remains were dumped near the Rappahannock River.
Police said Chicas had been stabbed as many as 100 times and his body had been set on fire.
The body was discovered after a Stafford County sheriff’s deputy noticed a fire on the side of the road.
Chicas’ mother told NBC Washington she believes her son was targeted because he was getting out of gang life and MS-13 suspected he was cooperating with police.
The five suspects are:
- Jose Ordonez-Zometa, 29, of Landover Hills, MD
- Jonathan Castillo-Rivera, 20, of Annandale
- Christian Martinez-Ramirez, 16, of Falls Church
- Kevin Rodriguez-Flores, 18, no fixed address
- Jose Hernandez-Garcia, 25, no fixed address
All five suspects are charged with first-degree murder. Even though he’s 16, Martinez-Ramirez is being charged as an adult.
