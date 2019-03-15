‘A lot of people are falling through the cracks’: Switching Gears Bicycle Ministry helping others after losing everything to Florence

“I think FEMA is doing the best they can but a lot of people are falling through the cracks," Casteen said. “A lot of people don’t have a place to live or they’re living in a situation that is a lot worse than where they were living because there’s such a shortage of real estate inventory. People are living in some really nasty conditions. I’ve heard a lot of stories about bed bugs and infestations of different bugs and being in addiction ridden areas where they’re not familiar with that type of lifestyle.”