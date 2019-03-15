A local best buy real estate deal located in historic Wilmington for week of March 10th

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -If you’re looking for idyllic front porch living, maybe if your house hunting, you’ll consider Carolina Place.
Carolina Place is an historic district on the National Register of Historic Places that is 20 blocks north of the Cape Fear River and just outside of Downtown Wilmington.
“One of the things home buyers often complain about this the lack of character in so many homes” says Kathleen Baylies, with Just for Buyers Realty. “Just for Buyers” doesn’t except listings, so there’s no vested interest in the properties showcased.
“A lack of character is something you won’t say that about this place"says Baylies. "It’s charming.”
The 1979 sq. ft. home is located at 2002 Metts Avenue, in Wilmington.
“It’s a wonderful combination of an adorable house in a popular neighborhood” says Baylies. “I really like it and think it’s a terrific buy.
Carolina Place is a vibrant community where it’s common to see residents stopping to chat with each other or exchanging greetings as they walk their dogs. Wallace Park is an easy stroll from this house.
Conveniently located with easy access to restaurants, shopping, downtown, and the beach.
Here’s some details of what’s positive:
*Metal roof approx. 5 years old
*Updated kitchen and baths
*Beautiful hardwood floors that look as if they could be original to the home
*New deck with an arbor
*Upstairs HVAC is about 2 years old
* Both On- and Off-street parking, but limited and could become more so if neighbor puts up fence
Here’s a look at a few negatives.
*Downstairs heating/cooling system is 18 years old
*Typically small closets – current owners using third bedroom for a closet
*Small tree growing from chimney – scheduled to be removed
*Drainage being adjusted
“If this home interests you, be sure to see it in person first, the video and pictures don’t do it justice” says Baylies. “It’s a darling house in a popular neighborhood for a very reasonable $299.000 price tag.
