First Alert Weather: Cool and dry for St. Patty’s Day Weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Happy Friday to you!
Hope everyone has enjoyed their work/ school week! A cold front will move through overnight bringing with it the chance for a few gusty showers. Cold air will move in behind this system, dropping temperatures back into the mid to low 60s. Despite these cooler temperatures the Cape Fear Region will be seeing lots of sunshine this weekend. Should be great weather for heading to the St. Patrick’s Day parade or any other fun outdoor festivities!
Heading into next week we will continue to see temperatures in the 60s and the beautiful, Carolina blue sky!
If you’re heading out tonight to kick off your weekend, make sure to keep an eye on the radar with your WECT Weather App! You can keep track of any rain that may be approaching your backyard, hour by hour forecasts and also your 7 day planning forecast specific to your location!
