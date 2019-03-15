First Alert Forecast: warm winds Friday, coolness makes a dramatic comeback for the weekend

WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) - Good Friday to you! Your First Alert Forecast for Friday, Friday night, and Saturday hinges on the approach, passage, and departure of a cold front. Here are forecast details for the Cape Fear Region during this active time...
Friday: Expect warm, southwest winds gusting more than 20 mph and blowing clouds of pollen around at times. Temperatures will soar to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland and only a little lower than that on area beaches. Skies ought to be partly sunny and dry for most or all of the day but a broken line of showers and storms could encroach or move in from the Interstate 95 corridor late in the afternoon.
Friday night and Saturday: A broken line of evening showers and storms will give a few lucky towns a pollen rinse this evening but, between the cells, some spots could miss the rain. Late Friday night into early Saturday, expect nothing more than a stray leftover shower. North winds should arrive late at night and, as they gust over 10 mph, drive temperatures down to the 50s for morning lows and seasonably cool 60s for afternoon highs.
Your First Alert Forecast in the longer range features a cool, dry St. Patrick’s Day, a chance for a few frosty mornings in the early to middle parts of next week, and low middle and late week shower chances with a possible coastal system.
