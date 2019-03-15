First Alert Forecast: warm winds Friday, coolness makes a dramatic comeback for the weekend

Friday: Expect warm, southwest winds gusting more than 20 mph and blowing clouds of pollen around at times. Temperatures will soar to highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s on the mainland and only a little lower than that on area beaches. Skies ought to be partly sunny and dry for most or all of the day but a broken line of showers and storms could encroach or move in from the Interstate 95 corridor late in the afternoon.